Soccer coach accused of molesting woman in Adachi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Adachi Ward, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 21).

In August, Akihito Asano came up from behind the woman, aged in her 20s, as she commuted home on a road and jumped atop her, pinning her to the ground.

The suspect then allegedly fondled the woman’s body. She suffered unspecified injuries in the incident, police said.

Upon his arrest, Asano denied the allegations. “I do not have a full recollection [of the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Asano is a part-time soccer coach for boys in Edogawa Ward. Prior to the incident, he followed the woman over a distance of around 400 meters from a railway station.

When the woman noticed that she was being followed, she attempted to flee. However, the suspect caught her from behind.