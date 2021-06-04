Shoyu shacho suspected of assaulting security guard while shoplifting

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police have arrested the president of a soy sauce (shoyu) company over a shoplifting incident at a supermarket in the town of Tamaki last month, reports Fuji News Network (June 1).

At just past 4:00 p.m. on May 31, Muga Nishimura, the 70-year-old president of Nishimura Shoten, allegedly punched the guard, 64, in the face, causing minor injuries.

Just before, the guard had called out to Nishimura after he stole four items from the store, including yogurt.

“On an impulse, I thought it was fine to steal [only four items],” Nishimura said in admitting to the allegations.

Nishimura Shoten, which is based in Tamaki, produces soy sauce products under the brand Mieman.

After the incident, the guard alerted police. Officers arriving at the scene arrested Nishimura.

“I got angry after [the guard] grabbed my belt,” the suspect said.