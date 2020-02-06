Shoulder bump on road in Chiyoda leads to assault, robbery

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 30-year-old man over the alleged assault and robbery of a male pedestrian in Chiyoda Ward last year, reports TBS News (Feb. 5).

Last October, Takayasu Shimasaki, of no known occupation, bumped shoulders with the victim, 24, on a road in the Uchisaiwaicho area. Thereafter, the suspsect jumped atop the victim and began pummeling him in the face.

“Hand over the money,” Shimasaki said before taking the victim’s wristwatch, valued at around 30,000 yen.

“I did a foolish thing,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police have also arrested Shimasaki over the alleged assault of another man. In the Chiyoda case, he became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.