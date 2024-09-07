Shoulder bump leads to stabbing with umbrella in Chigasaki



KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man after he assaulted a male pedestrian with an umbrella during a dispute in Chigasaki City last week.

In the early hours of September 2, Kazuki Sakata, a company employee, allegedly used the umbrella to poke the man in the face in front of JR Chigasaki Station.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of assault, Sakata admitted to the charges, saying, “There’s no doubt that I did it.”

“I’m a bit shocked”

Prior to the incident, the man was walking to catch a taxi with five colleagues from his company when Sakata bumped into his shoulder, leading to a dispute.

Thereafter, Sakata stabbed the man in the right cheek with the umbrella he was holding. The victim suffered bruises on his face.

In an attempt to flee, Sakata crossed the road to leave the scene and headed to the taxi stand, but the victim’s boss chased him around and stepped forward to block his path. He was then apprehended on the spot.

Neighboring residents expressed their concerns, saying, “It’s a peaceful area so it’s scary,” and “I’ve lived here for 70 years and this is the first time I’ve seen something like this. I’m a bit shocked.”