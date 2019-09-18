Shop clerk suspected in theft of credit card info of 1,300 customers

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 34-year-old man who while working as a shop clerk is suspected of stealing the credit card information of more than 1,000 customers, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 7).

In March of last year, Yusuke Taniguchi allegedly bought two shoulder bags — valued at 270,000 yen — by using credit card information stolen from a customer at a department store in Koto Ward where he was employed part-time.

Taniguchi admits to the allegations. “The purchased items were sold,” the suspect was quoted by the Fukagawa Police Station. “I did it to cover living expenses and rent.”

Police believe that the suspect memorized the credit card numbers of customers while they made purchases.

During the investigation, investigators seized a notebooko containing the credit card information of about 1,300 customers from his residence in Suginami Ward.