Shooting at yakuza office leaves man seriously injured

HYOGO (TR) – A shooting at an office of a criminal syndicate in Kobe City on Thursday left three men injured, including one seriously, police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 10).

At around 2:40 p.m., police received a report about “the sounds of gunfire” at the office of the Yamaken-gumi in Chuo Ward.

According to police and emergency personnel, the three injured men are believed to be gang members in their 40s to 60s. The seriously injured man was unconscious upon being transported to a hospital.

Yamaken-gumi is an affiliate gang of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, which is the chief rival of the Yamaguchi-gumi.

In August, a gunman on a motorcycle opened fire at a Yamaguchi-gumi member after a vehicle he was inside arrived at a parking lot in Chuo. The incident took place in front of an office of the Kodo-kai, an affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi.