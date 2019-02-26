Shizuoka: Yakuza nabbed after discovery of 13 guns in residences

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police on Monday announced the arrests of five persons, including an organized crime member, after the discovery of 13 guns in residences in the town of Nishiizu earlier this month, reports NHK (Feb. 25).

On February 6, officers working off a tip seized 13 guns — including automatics and revolvers — and about 400 rounds of ammunition from the residences.

Police have arrested Shoji Yamamoto, a 44-year-old painter, and Hiroaki Takamoto, a 58-year-old member of the Kyokuto-kai, for violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law for the alleged possession of one of the pistols.

The residence are believed to be an armory for the Kyokuto-kai.