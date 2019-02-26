 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Shizuoka: Yakuza nabbed after discovery of 13 guns in residences

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 26, 2019

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police on Monday announced the arrests of five persons, including an organized crime member, after the discovery of 13 guns in residences in the town of Nishiizu earlier this month, reports NHK (Feb. 25).

On February 6, officers working off a tip seized 13 guns — including automatics and revolvers — and about 400 rounds of ammunition from the residences.

Police have arrested Shoji Yamamoto, a 44-year-old painter, and Hiroaki Takamoto, a 58-year-old member of the Kyokuto-kai, for violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law for the alleged possession of one of the pistols.

The residence are believed to be an armory for the Kyokuto-kai.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Yakuza

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »