Shizuoka: Woman stabs husband in head at restaurant

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 11, 2018

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested the 47-year-old female manager of a restaurant in Shizuoka City after she stabbed her husband on the premises of the business, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 10).

At around 3 a.m., Chieko Shiba used a knife to stab her husband, 53-year-old Minoru, in the head at Bistro Porco, located in Shimizu Ward. She then tipped off police about the crime.

Minoru was transported to a hospital in a conscious state. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police later accused Shiba of attempted murder. It was not revealed whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

The female manager of Bistro Porco in Shizuoka City stabbed her husband at the restaurant early Monday (Twitter)

The suspect and her husband are separated. Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

