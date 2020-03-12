Shizuoka: Woman, 69, fatally stabbed in Nagaizumi

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police launched an investigation after an elderly woman was fatally stabbed in the town of Nagaizumi on Tuesday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Mar. 10).

At around 6:50 p.m., Noriko Suwabe, 69, was found collapsed inside her residence, located in the Shimotogari area, by her daughter-in-law.

Suwabe, whose chest and abdomen had received multiple stab wounds, was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

A knife that was likely used in the crime was found dropped at the scene, police said.

Suwabe lives with her son and daughter-in-law at the residence. Prior to the discovery, the daughter-in-law heard Suwabe getting into an argument with an unknown man.

The daughter-in-law descended from the second floor to the entrance and discovered Suwabe collapsed and bleeding.

The man then fled the scene, police said.