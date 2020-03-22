Shizuoka: Woman, 38, accused of killing newborn

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old woman over the alleged murder of her newborn in Fujieda City last year, reports TBS News (Mar. 21).

In December, Akiko Awano, of no known occupation, allegedly used unspecified means to kill her newborn girl after giving birth in the toilet of the residence, located in the Nishigata area.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations. The motive for the crime is under investigation.

After giving birth, Awano alerted emergency services. “My child child died after I gave birth,” she claimed over the telephone.

However, the results of an autopsy revealed that the child was alive upon birth, police said.

According to neighbors, Awano shares the residence with seven persons, including her husband and both of his parents.