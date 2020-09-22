Shizuoka: Taxi driver left corpse of sister in residence for 2 years

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police arrested a male taxi driver after the discovery of the corpse of his sister in her residence in the town of Nagaizumi last week, reports the Shizuoka Shimbun (Sept. 18).

Last week, officers working off a tip found the skeletal remains lying face-up inside a room on the second floor of the residence, located in the Shimotogari area.

According to the Susono Police Station, the cause of death is not known. The sister was last seen alive in February 2018.

The suspect is a resident of Yokohama City’s Kanagawa Ward. At the time his sister was last seen, the suspect is believed to have been living at the residence in Nagaizumi.

On September 14, a neighbor contacted police after not seeing the sister “for several years.”

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.