Shizuoka: Priest, 26, accused of paying girl for sex

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 12, 2019

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 26-year-old priest from a shrine in Shizuoka City for allegedly paying a girl for sex earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 12).

In early July, Soryo Marushige, who is a priest at a shrine in Shimizu Ward, allegedly paid the girl an unspecified amount of cash to the girl, 16, engage in acts deemed obscene inside a hotel in Hamamatsu City.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

The matter emerged after the girl was taken into protective custody as a part of another investigation involving a cyber patrol division.

Police are now investigating how the suspect got to know the girl.

