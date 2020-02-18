 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Shizuoka: Manhunt underway after Brazilian fatally stabbed, wife injured

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 18, 2020

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police are hunting for the perpetrator who fatally stabbed a male Brazilian national and injured his wife in Kikugawa City on Monday, reports Kyodo News (Feb. 18).

At just past 7:30 p.m., the perpetrator stabbed the man, a 44-year-old company worker, and his wife, 43, with a knife outside their residence.

According to the Kikugawa Police Station, the man suffered several stab wounds to his upper body. He was confirmed dead at a hospital about 90 minutes later.

The injuries to the wife, also a temporary employee, are light and not
considered life-threatening, police added.

A male Brazilian national was fatally stabbed outside his residence in Kikugawa City on Monday (Twitter)

The wife told police that “the perpetrator fled” following the incident. Afterward, she alerted her place of employment. A colleague then tipped off emergency services.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the perpetrator on suspicion of murder.

