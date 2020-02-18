Shizuoka: Manhunt underway after Brazilian fatally stabbed, wife injured

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police are hunting for the perpetrator who fatally stabbed a male Brazilian national and injured his wife in Kikugawa City on Monday, reports Kyodo News (Feb. 18).

At just past 7:30 p.m., the perpetrator stabbed the man, a 44-year-old company worker, and his wife, 43, with a knife outside their residence.

According to the Kikugawa Police Station, the man suffered several stab wounds to his upper body. He was confirmed dead at a hospital about 90 minutes later.

The injuries to the wife, also a temporary employee, are light and not

considered life-threatening, police added.

The wife told police that “the perpetrator fled” following the incident. Afterward, she alerted her place of employment. A colleague then tipped off emergency services.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the perpetrator on suspicion of murder.