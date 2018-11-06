Shizuoka: Man, 45, fatally stabs ex-girlfriend at bar

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police last week arrested a 45-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of his former girlfriend at a bar in Hamamatsu City, reports Jiji Press (Nov. 2).

At around 11:20 p.m. on November 1, Yasumasa Yamaguchi, of no known occupation, is alleged to have used a knife to repeatedly stab Roena Casimiro Haga, 48-year-old Filipino national, in the chest and left leg inside the bar, located in Naka Ward.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene transported Haga to hospital where she was later confirmed dead, police said.

After the incident, Yamaguchi fled the scene by car. However, an officer from the Hamamatsu-Chuo Police station found him inside a vehicle parked on street about 1.7 kilometers from the bar about four hours later.

Officers subsequently accused Yamaguchi of murder. It was not revealed whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

At some point, Haga ended her relationship with the suspect. On June 22, she consulted with police regarding Yamaguchi after he began stalking her, including showing up at her residence. Police subsequently issued a warning to the suspect.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.