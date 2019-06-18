Shizuoka: Hotel employee accused of abandoning infant in trash after giving birth

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old female employee of a business hotel in Kakegawa City for allegedly abandoning her baby after giving birth in a toilet of the hotel earlier this month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 16).

At around 9:30 a.m. on June 10, a male employee of the Kakegawa Grand Hotel found the baby girl after hearing it crying from a trash can in a women’s toilet. The umbilical cord of the child was still attached, police said.

Ozawa, a resident of Fujieda City, was on duty on June 10. She was sent to prosecutors on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday. Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

However, Ozawa was quoted as saying that she “did not know whom to consult” about the matter. In the early stages of the investigation, she told police did “not know” anything about the case, according to Nippon News Network (June 17).

According to police, the child’s life is not in danger. She is currently in the custody of a child consultation center.