Shizuoka: Factory worker stabs 3 colleagues with ice pick

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police arrested a male factory worker over the alleged stabbing of three colleagues in Fujinomiya City, reports the Asahi Shimbun (July 10).

At around 10:40 p.m., Hiroshi Kawamata is alleged to have wielded an ice pick in stabbing the three male and female colleagues — aged between 19 and 54 — in the head and neck at the factory, which produces medical equipment.

The victims suffered minor injuries, the Fujinomiya Police Station said.

Kawamata, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to stabbing the victims. “But I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police and the factory, Kawamata and the victims work on a production line at the factory. However, the suspect, who brought the ice pick from home, had been absent from work for an extended period.

At around 1:40 a.m. the following day, police further accused the suspect of destroying documents produced by police in the investigation.