Shimane: Mutilated corpse found along JR tracks in Matsue

SHIMANE (TR) – Shimane Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a mutilated corpse along railway tracks in Matsue City on Thursday, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 10).

At around 7:50 a.m., the driver of a JR Sanin Main Line train brought the train to a halt after seeing a suspicious object at a railroad crossing in the Higashitsudacho area.

Police arriving at the crossing confirmed that the object was a part of a human body. Police believe the circumstances at the scene were the result of a person being hit and killed by a train.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body.

The discovery caused the line to be halted between Yonago and Izumo stations for about 90 minutes, inconveniencing about 2,500 passengers.