 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Shimane: Mutilated corpse found along JR tracks in Matsue

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 11, 2020

SHIMANE (TR) – Shimane Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a mutilated corpse along railway tracks in Matsue City on Thursday, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 10).

At around 7:50 a.m., the driver of a JR Sanin Main Line train brought the train to a halt after seeing a suspicious object at a railroad crossing in the Higashitsudacho area.

Police arriving at the crossing confirmed that the object was a part of a human body. Police believe the circumstances at the scene were the result of a person being hit and killed by a train.

A corpse was found along the JR Sanin Main Line tracks in Matsue City on Thursday (Twitter)

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body.

The discovery caused the line to be halted between Yonago and Izumo stations for about 90 minutes, inconveniencing about 2,500 passengers.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »