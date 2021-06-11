Shiga man found living with mummified remains of mother

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police have arrested a 68-year-old man over he was found living with the corpse of his mother at their residence in Otsu City, reports Kyodo News (June 11).

On Thursday, police working off a tip entered the residence of Koichi Gohara, of no known occupation, and found the mummified remains of his mother covered by a futon.

Upon his arrest, Gohara admitted to allegations of abandoning a corpse. He said that his mother died on around November 6, 2019.

Gohara shared the residence with his mother, who was aged 94 upon her death.

On three occasions beginning last August, neighbors consulted with police about the well-being of the suspect’s mother since they had not seen her.

For two of those consultations, Gohara told police, “My mother is sleeping.” Since there was no foul smell coming from inside, police assumed she was still alive.

The third visit was on Thursday. “She’s dead,” Gohara admitted to police upon their arrival.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.