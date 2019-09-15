Shiga: Man accused of clipping hair of woman on overnight bus

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police last week arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly cutting the hair of a female passenger on an overnight bus traveling between Fukuoka and Hyogo prefectures, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 10).

At some point between 11 p.m. on September 8 and early the following morning, the suspect, a company employee living in Aichi Prefecture, allegedly clipped a clump of hair the measuring 20 centimeters in length from the head of the woman, a 31-year-old nurse living in Nagoya, inside the bus.

The suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of assault on September 9, admits to the allegations. “The woman had the type of hair I like,” the suspect was quoted by the Koka Police Station.

According to police, the suspect was seated behind the woman on the bus, which was bound for a rest area in Nishinomiya City, Hyogo.

After the woman fell asleep, the suspect allegedly used a pair of scissors to clip off her hair on three occasions. He then placed the locks inside a plastic bag.

After noticing that her hair had been cut, the woman notified the driver. The bus company then tipped off police.

Shiga police arrested the suspect when the bus arrived at a service area in Koka City, Shiga.