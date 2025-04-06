Shiga cops: Woman’s body found in mountains that of missing Gifu woman

SHIGA (TR) – Following the discovery of a woman’s body in a wooded area in Maibara City last week, police have revealed that the body is that of a Gifu Prefecture woman who went missing last month, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Apr. 4).

Shiga Prefectural Police said on April 4 that the results of a DNA analysis confirmed that the body is that of 64-year-old Mayumi Kiriyama, an employee at an educational facility in the town of Tarui, Gifu.

Police also said that the results of an autopsy revealed that the cause of death was asphyxiation due to pressure on the neck. She is believed to have died around the end of March.

Wrapped in a futon

At around 10:30 a.m. on April 2, a city employee called police from the wooded area in Maibara after finding the body wrapped in a futon.

According to police, Kiriyama lived alone in a house. She was last seen at the educational facility on March 13. However, when she failed to appear her next working day, March 17, the director checked her home but did not locate her.

That same day, the director reported her missing at the Tarui Police Station.

Based on the condition of her home, police believe that she may have been abducted by someone.

Shiga and Gifu prefectural police forces will conducted an investigation on suspicion of murder and abandoning a corpse.