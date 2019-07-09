Shiga: Arson suspected after blaze destroys 4 vehicles

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police last week launched an investigation after a fire that started under suspicious circumstances destroyed several vehicles in Yasu City, reports Fuji News Network (July 5).

At around 3:00 a.m. on July 5, a person living in the Koshinohara area tipped off the local fire department about “vehicles on fire” in a parking area for residences.

A fire brigade arriving at the scene extinguished the blaze in 20 minutes. However, four vehicles were completely destroyed. Another vehicle suffered damage, according to police.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

In addition to speaking with local residents, police will examine security camera footage in an attempt to learn how the fire started. The case is being treated as arson.