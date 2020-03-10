Shibuya pole dancer accused of using cocaine

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons, including a pole dancer at a night club in Shibuya Ward, over the alleged use of cocaine, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 10).

On February 16, police began questioning Tamami Yokoi, 21, a pole dancer at Madam Woo Tokyo, Tomoki Ueno, 22, and a third person on a voluntary basis at a parking lot in the Maruyamacho area.

The results of subsequent analyses of the urine of the three suspects gave a positive result for cocaine, police said.

Police also accused the three suspects and another man of possessing 3.7 grams of marijuana in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Yokoi and the third suspect admit to the allegations, police said.