Shibuya pole dancer accused of using cocaine

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 10, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons, including a pole dancer at a night club in Shibuya Ward, over the alleged use of cocaine, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 10).

On February 16, police began questioning Tamami Yokoi, 21, a pole dancer at Madam Woo Tokyo, Tomoki Ueno, 22, and a third person on a voluntary basis at a parking lot in the Maruyamacho area.

The results of subsequent analyses of the urine of the three suspects gave a positive result for cocaine, police said.

Police also accused the three suspects and another man of possessing 3.7 grams of marijuana in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Yokoi and the third suspect admit to the allegations, police said.

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

