Sex parlor employee suspected of setting fire to high-end vehicles in Kitakyushu

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a male employee in the sex industry who is suspected of setting fire to luxury vehicles in Kitakyushu City, reports Fuji News Network (May 6).

At around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Yura Ukita, 20, allegedly set fire to a Mercedes Benz sedan in a parking lot in the Shimosone area of Kokuraminami Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of arson later that day, Ukita, who works at a fuzoku parlor, admitted to the allegations.

About one hour after the Mercedes Benz was set ablaze, police found Ukita, who lives in the nearby town of Kanda, driving in the area. An examination of his vehicle revealed a container of kerosene.

Four other similar incidents involving six other luxury vehicles took place in the same ward over a three and a half hour period the day before.

Police attempting to link Ukita to other incidents through security camera footage, which shows a suspicious vehicle at the crime scenes.