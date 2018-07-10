Sekisui House swindle: Tokyo cops search office in Sumida

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have searched an office in Sumida Ward as a part of the investigation into the swindle of more than 6 billion yen from homebuilder Sekisui House, it has been learned, reports TV Asahi (July 9).

Last week, officers searched the office and other non-specified locations in the capital on suspicion of fraud over the purchase of a 2,000-square-meter property in Shingawa Ward last year.

Between April and June, Sekisui House engaged in negotiations for the purchase of the property, which is suitable for the construction of an apartment building.

After paying 6.3 billion yen through a real estate company (the total purchase price was 7.0 billion yen) to a woman who claimed to be the owner on June 1, the homebuilder applied with the regional legal affairs bureau for the change in ownership of the property’s registration.

However, the request was denied eight days later once it was revealed that a passport and other documents provided by the woman were found to be forgeries. When Sekisui House lodged a complaint with Tokyo police in September, the whereabouts of the woman were not known.

Police are now analyzing documents obtained in the searches of the locations last week.