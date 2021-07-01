Security guard takes bag with banana in robbery of woman in Fujisawa

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male security guard over the alleged robbery of a woman in Fujisawa City on Wednesday, reports NHK (July 1).

At around 7:30 p.m., Akihiro Kojima, 30, stopped the woman as she commuted home. “Hand over the money,” he allegedly threatened.

The suspect then pulled the woman by her hair, causing her to tumble to the ground and injure both elbows. He also stole the bag she was carrying.

According to police, Kojima lives in Yamato City. After the incident, officers found him in the city with the bag, which contained a banana and some socks.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury, he admitted to the allegations.

Police are aware of two other women who were threatened by a man in the same area of Fujisawa over a 90-minute period that same night. In one case, the perpetrator touched the lower body of the victim.

Police are now investigating whether Kojima was behind the other two incidents.