Security camera captures gunman shoot Japanese national in Manila

PHILIPPINES (TR) – Security camera footage captured a gunman on a motorcycle shooting male Japanese national on a street in Manila last week, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 13).

At around noon on November 8, the gunman and driver of the motorcycle, their faces covered by helmets, approached Masato Ogushi, 67, as he traveled inside the sidecar of a rickshaw-type vehicle.

In the footage, the gunman, who was riding on the back of the motorcycle, shoots Ogushi in the neck. The motorcycle then speeds off.

According to the network, the driver of the rickshaw immediately took the victim to a hospital where his condition is considered serious.

Another security camera captured the two riders of the motorcycle before the incident, including showing the shooter without his helmet.

Local police are currently seeking the whereabouts of the pair.