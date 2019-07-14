Second Supreme Court official picked up for illicit filming this month

TOKYO (TR) – A male administrative official for the Supreme Court was arrested on Saturday over the alleged illicit filming of a woman in Shinjuku Ward, the second case involving a court official to emerge this month, reports NHK (July 14).

Early on Saturday morning, Munetaka Nagaoka, a 36-year-old secretariat general, allegedly used a small camera to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of a woman, aged in her 20s, from the balcony of her residence in Shinjuku Ward.

Nagaoka, who was accused of violating a metropolitan public nuisance ordinance, admitted to the allegations upon his arrest. “I wanted to see women’s underwear,” the suspect was quoted by the Ushigome Police Station. “Until now, I’ve done this several times.”

According to police, the camera was attached to the end of a pole. Nagaoka was apprehended after the woman spotted his camera and tipped off police. Prior to the arrival of officers, the suspect discarded his camera rig in the garbage.

Nagaoka is the second official to be arrested for the same crime this month. On July 4, the second official, aged in his 40s, allegedly used a digital camera to take footage up the skirt of a young woman riding an escalator at JR Kinshicho Station in Sumida Ward.

“We consider it serious that staff members were arrested one after another over a short period of time,” a representative of the Supreme Court was quoted. “From now, we will strive to improve the situation.”