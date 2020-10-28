Same thief suspected in pair of laundromat break-ins in Nagoya

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police believe the same perpetrator carried out a pair of thefts at coin-operated laundromats in Nagoya earlier this month, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 27).

At around 2:30 a.m. on October 15, the male perpetrator entered the first laundromat, located in Nakagawa Ward, and used a small tool to break into a change machine.

In security camera footage, he is shown wearing a breathing mask, a dark jacket with red stripes and dark pants.

In working on the machine, he inserts the tool into the slot for bills. When he leaves, he has a large bundle of currency in his hands. At the door, he stuffs it into his pocket.

“It’s a crime carried out [by a person] who understands the layout [of the business] well,” said Shinsuke Imaeda, the owner of the laundromat.

The crime was completed in two minutes. The amount lost: 18,000 yen.

Police believe the same perpetrator carried out the same crime at another laundromat located about 5 kilometers away in Naka Ward that same day. In that case, he made off with 48,000 yen.