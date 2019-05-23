Saitama: Yakuza boss suspected of ¥80 million in sales of stimulant drugs

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested the boss of a criminal syndicate who is suspected of racking up sales of nearly 80 million yen through the sale of stimulant drugs, reports NHK (May 22).

Police have accused Teruaki Takase, a boss of a gang affiliated with the Sumiyoshi-kai, of possessing 112 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, with intent to sell at a gang office in Kawaguchi City.

The contraband has a street value of 6.7 million yen, police said. Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

Based on documents found in the residence, the gang is believed to have accumulated about 78 million yen in sales to at least 39 persons between March of last year and November.

Police believe Takase gave instructions to seven other persons already in custody to conduct the sales.

Police are now seeking to learn where the gang obtained the contraband.