Saitama: Woman killed daughter, 4, before attempted suicide

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 42-year-old woman over the alleged murder of her daughter last year, reports TBS News (March 23).

On December 20, Mami Suzuki, of no known occupation, allegedly strangled her 4-year-old daughter at their residence in Minuma Ward.

She then slashed her left wrist with a knife in attempting to take her life.

Suzuki’s husband alerted emergency services after finding them both collapsed inside the residence. The daughter was confirmed dead in a hospital six days later.

Police arrested Suzuki on suspicion of murder upon her release from the hospital on Monday. She admitted to the allegations, police said.