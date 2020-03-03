Saitama: Woman arrested for dumping newborn’s corpse in toilet

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old woman for allegedly abandoning the corpse of her newborn boy inside the toilet of a pharmacy in Fujimino City last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 3).

At around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, a maintenance worker discovered the body, whose lower half was missing, inside the toilet after it was reported to have become blocked.

On Monday, police arrested Miyuki Matsubara, 37, of no known occupation, on suspicion of abandoning a corpse.

“I didn’t have enough money to raise [the child],” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Upon the discovery, the umbilical cord of the boy was attached. However, the lower half of his body as not located, police said.

Matsubara surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.

Earlier that day, a woman later identified as Matsubara arrived at the

store with a man she was dating. They remained in the toilet between 1:00 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Just before exiting the store, Matsubara reported to a staff member at the pharmacy that the “toilet is blocked.”

The results of a DNA analysis proved that Matsubara was the mother of the child.

Since an examination of the body showed signs of mutilation, police are investigating whether to further accuse Matsubara of destruction of a corpse.