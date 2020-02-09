Saitama woman, 84, stabs husband after receiving warning about drinking

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police arrested an 84-year-old woman over the alleged stabbing of her husband at their residence in Ageo City on Saturday, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 8).

At around 4:30 p.m., Kiyoko Ohara allegedly used a knife with a 20-centimeter-long blade to stab her husband, 76, in his left chest.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

Prior to the incident, the victim arrived home. When he saw that his wife had been drinking, he issued her a warning.

After stabbing her husband, Ohara telephoned police. Officers arriving at the scene arrested her on suspicion of attempted murder.

“I flew into a rage after he complained,” Ohara told police in admitting to the allegations.