Saitama: Woman, 72, accused of fatally strangling daughter

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 8, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 72-year-old woman for fatally strangling her daughter at their residence in Asaka City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 6).

According to the Asaka Police Station, Taeko Katsumata used a cord to fatally strangle her daughter, 48-year-old Tomoko, at the residence on Sunday morning.

Katsumata, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations. “I thought my daughter couldn’t survive on her own if I died first,” Katsumata was quoted by police.

At around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, Katsumata called police. “I killed my daughter,” she reportedly said. Officers arriving at the residence found Tomoko lying face-up inside a room.

Katsumata and her daughter shared the residence. “I was planning a forced double suicide, but I couldn’t go through with it,” the suspect also told police.

