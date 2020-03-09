Saitama: Woman, 71, strangled husband before apparent suicide attempt

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 71-year-old woman for allegedly strangling her husband in Hanyu City. She then apparently attempted to take her own life, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 8).

At around 2:50 p.m. on March 7, Hitomi Oshima alerted police. “I strangled my husband,” she reportedly said.

Officer from the Hanyu Police Station arriving at the residence in the Chuo area found her husband, 72-year-old Mitsuo, collapsed face-up atop a futon. He was later confirmed dead.

Upon being accused of murder the following day, Hitomi admitted to the

allegations. “I was worn out from nursing [my husband],” she was quoted by police.

Hitomi shares the residence with Mitsuo. At the time of her arrest, she had wounds to the neck, the results of an apparent suicide attempt, police said.