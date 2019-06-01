Saitama: Woman, 44, accused of fatally stabbing husband

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 44-year-old woman over the allged fatal stabbing of her husband in Soka City, reports Nippon News Network (May 31).

According to police, Mika Masaoka fatally stabbed her husband, 55-year-old Kenichi, in the neck and chest at their residences on Wednesday morning.

Masaoka, who has been accused of murder, declined to comment on the allegations upon her arrest. “I don’t want to talk about it,” Masaoka was quoted by police.

The victim shares the residence with his wife, their 17-year-old son and another child. Prior to the discovery, the son visited the police station to report that he had found his father collapsed.

Officers apprehended Mika after locating her at Yatsuka Station on the Tobu Isesaki Line at around 4:30 a.m. the day after the incident.