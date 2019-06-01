 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Woman, 44, accused of fatally stabbing husband

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 1, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 44-year-old woman over the allged fatal stabbing of her husband in Soka City, reports Nippon News Network (May 31).

According to police, Mika Masaoka fatally stabbed her husband, 55-year-old Kenichi, in the neck and chest at their residences on Wednesday morning.

Masaoka, who has been accused of murder, declined to comment on the allegations upon her arrest. “I don’t want to talk about it,” Masaoka was quoted by police.

Soka City
A woman is alleged to have fatally stabbed her husband in Soka City on Wednesday (Twitter)

The victim shares the residence with his wife, their 17-year-old son and another child. Prior to the discovery, the son visited the police station to report that he had found his father collapsed.

Officers apprehended Mika after locating her at Yatsuka Station on the Tobu Isesaki Line at around 4:30 a.m. the day after the incident.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Saitama

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »