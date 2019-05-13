 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Woman, 36, surrenders after stabbing

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 13, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – A 36-year-old woman surrendered to police following the stabbing of an elderly woman in Fujimino City on Saturday in a case that is being treated as a random attack, police have revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 12).

At around 10:30 a.m., Aya Odagiri, of no known occupation, allegedly used a fruit knife to stab the victim, 76, in the back on the premises of her apartment building, located in the Kasumigaoka area, as she returned home from shopping.

When the victim screamed, Odagiri fled the scene. However, she surrendered at a police box at around 2:30 p.m.

in Fujimino City
An elderly woman was stabbed in Fujimino City on Saturday (Twitter)

After the incident, the woman returned home. Her husband then alerted police. The victim suffered an injury that is not considered life-threatening, police said.

The Higashiiruma Police Station later accused Odagiri of inflicting injury. She admits to the allegations, police said.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.

