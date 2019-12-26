Saitama: Woman, 33, stabs husband in Kawaguchi

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police arrested a 33-year-old woman over the alleged stabbing of her husband in Kawaguchi City early Wednesday, reports Nippon News Network (Dec. 25).

At around 1:25 a.m., Yuka Inomata, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to stab her husband, 38, in the back on a road near their residence.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the Kawaguchi Police Station said.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Inomata told police that she and her husband got into a fight. “There is no question that I stabbed him, but I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted in partially denying the allegations.

According to police, the suspect and victim live in the residence with their son. The knife is believed to have been taken from inside.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.