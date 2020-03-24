Saitama: Woman, 27, accused in ’17 assault of 4-year-old son who remains in coma

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 27-year-old woman over the alleged assault of her young son who is currently in a coma, reports NHK (Mar. 22).

In September, 2017, Saki Takahashi allegedly used both hands to throw her son, aged 4 at the time, up against a wall at their residence in Soka City.

Due to severe injuries to the head, the boy remains in a coma, police said.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of inflicting injury, the suspect admitted to the allegations, telling police that she “could not control” her anger regarding the child’s bed wetting.

On Monday, police sent Takahashi to prosecutors.

Previous abuse

The boy stayed at a child consultation center for three weeks after it received a report from a hospital in May, 2017 stating that he had received several injuries to the face. However, he returned home after the center was unable to “confirm that abuse took place.”

At that time, Takahashi explained to the center that the injuries were the result of the boy “falling down stairs” and “falling off a bicycle,” according to TV Asahi (Mar. 23).

The arrest is Takahashi’s second. Police first arrested her in January, when she was accused of throwing the boy against a wall in February, 2017.