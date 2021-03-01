Saitama: Vietnamese technical intern suspected of fatally stabbing colleague

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a male Vietnamese national over the alleged fatal stabbing of his colleague in Shiki City on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 28).

At around 12:15 a.m., Pham Banh Phuc, 37, allegedly used a knife to stab Pham Hai Ngoc, 25, in the chest at the dormitory of the cleaning company employing them.

The victim, also a Vietnamese national, was later confirmed dead, the Asaka Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder later on Sunday, Pham admitted to the allegations, police said.

Both the victim and the suspect are technical intern trainees at the company. After the incident, a third Vietnamese national alerted emergency services.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the event, including whether the pair had engaged in a dispute beforehand.