Saitama: Vietnamese national nabbed after stabbing leaves 1 dead, another hurt

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 26-year-old Vietnamese national after a stabbing in Kuki City on Saturday left one person dead and another hurt, reports TV Asahi (July 1).

At just past 10:00 p.m., a local resident in the Shobucho area tipped off police about a “foreign nationals stabbed” at a residence.

One male victim, believed to be a Vietnamese national in his 20s, was transported to a hospital in an unconscious state. He was later confirmed dead, police said.

A second male victim, also believed to be a Vietnamese national aged 26, suffered a serious injury to the abdomen.

After the incident, the perpetrator fled the scene. However, police arrested Ton That Duong on suspicion of attempted murder over the stabbing of the 26-year-old victim early on Monday.

The suspect’s relationship with the victims is not known, but the suspect has admitted to wielding a knife at the crime scene.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.