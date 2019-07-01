 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Vietnamese national nabbed after stabbing leaves 1 dead, another hurt

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 1, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 26-year-old Vietnamese national after a stabbing in Kuki City on Saturday left one person dead and another hurt, reports TV Asahi (July 1).

At just past 10:00 p.m., a local resident in the Shobucho area tipped off police about a “foreign nationals stabbed” at a residence.

One male victim, believed to be a Vietnamese national in his 20s, was transported to a hospital in an unconscious state. He was later confirmed dead, police said.

A second male victim, also believed to be a Vietnamese national aged 26, suffered a serious injury to the abdomen.

in Kuki City
in Kuki City (Twitter)

After the incident, the perpetrator fled the scene. However, police arrested Ton That Duong on suspicion of attempted murder over the stabbing of the 26-year-old victim early on Monday.

The suspect’s relationship with the victims is not known, but the suspect has admitted to wielding a knife at the crime scene.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Osaka

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »