Saitama: Video shows Ferrari causing another to crash on freeway

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested the 41-year-old driver of a red Ferrari sports car for causing a high-speed accident in involving another Ferrari in Hasuda City earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 2).

On January 2, the Ferrari driven by the suspect, a company employee, is alleged to have changed lanes quickly on the Tohoku Expressway in front of an oncoming black Ferrari, causing it to crash. The suspect then fled the scene.

In a clip taken from the dashboard camera of a trailing vehicle, the driver of the latter vehicle is shown traveling a high speed before turning toward the shoulder to avoid a collision with the red Ferrari. However, the driver loses control of the vehicle, sending it across two lanes of traffic and into the concrete median.

The driver of the black vehicle was not hurt in the accident, police said.

“I may have crossed into the other party’s lane, but I did not notice the accident,” the suspect was quoted in partially denying the allegations.