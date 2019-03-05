 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Teacher released after sexual assault accusation attempts suicide

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 5, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – A male teacher at a public middle school in Sakado City who was released after being accused of sexual assault last month has attempted suicide, police revealed on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 4).

According to the Nishi Iruma Police Station, a member of the Sakado City Board of Education found Kenichiro Ohara, a 58-year English teacher at the school, unconscious inside his residence on February 26. He was then transported to a hospital.

Based on the circumstances at the scene, police ruled that Ohara attempted to hang himself. An update on his condition was not provided.

Police had arrested Ohara on suspicion of indecent assault on February 13. The suspect allegedly came up behind a woman at the entrance of an apartment building in Tsurugashima City and fondled her body at around midnight on January 19.

At the time of his arrest, Ohara denied the allegations. “Since I was drunk, I do not at all recall the matter,” the suspect was quoted. After being sent to prosecutors the following day, Ohara was released.

During the incident, the woman let out a scream. Two male passersby then apprehended Ohara, who was not arrested on the spot since the woman was unable to identify him as the perpetrator, the Sankei Shimbun reported in February.

