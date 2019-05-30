Saitama: Teacher dismissed after lifting girl’s skirt

SAITAMA (TR) – The Saitama Prefectural Board of Education on Wednesday announced the dismissal of a male teacher at a middle school in Tokorowzawa City who has been accused of lifting the skirt of a school girl, reports TBS News (May 29).

According to the board, Hotaka Mifune, a 26-year-old teacher at Koyo Middle School, followed around a high school as she returned home in Tokyo in January. He then allegedly lifted up her skirt.

The girl later reported the incident to police. The matter emerged after Mifune was arrested in March. “Since I don’t have a girlfriend, I felt lonely,” Mifune said, according to the board. “I wanted to make friends with her so I followed her.”

About pulling up her skirt, he said, “It was short and I acted out of impulse.”

There is no mention as to Mifune’s current status. However, he is not described as a “suspect,” meaning he may no longer be in custody.

At a press conference on Wednesday, members of the board apologized for the incident.