Saitama: Teacher at Kawaguchi school embezzled funds ‘for investments’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 8, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – A 27-year-old male teacher at a middle school in Kawaguchi City embezzled nearly 5 million yen in funds in a scheme that dated back to last year, the local board of education said on Thursday, reports Jiji Press (Mar. 7).

Between July and February, the teacher, on staff at the Kawaguchi Shiritsu Tozuka Middle High School, embezzled 4.6 million yen from a pool of 8.85 million yen collected from parents of students to cover expenses.

The teacher is the head of accounting for first-year students. The matter emerged during an audit in February. “I embezzled for investments,” the teacher was quoted by the board.

The board apologized the parents of the students at a meeting held on Tuesday.

The teacher has repaid the entire 4.6 million yen, the board said.

