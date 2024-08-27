Saitama teacher accused planting spy cam in girls’ changing room

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a male public high school teacher in Saitama City for allegedly installing a hidden camera inside in a girls’ changing room to take sexually explicit videos.

On August 17, Ayato Suzuki, 36, is suspected of trespassing into the changing room of the girls’ bathhouse in the training camp building, installing a small camera and recording female students as they changed their clothes,.

In response to police questioning, he admitted to violating the Law Banning the Taking of Sexually Explicit Photographs, reports NHK (Aug. 27). “There is no doubt that I entered the changing room without permission and installed the camera,” Suzuki said.

After a female student found the small camera in the changing room, the school contacted the police.

Palm-sized camera

The small camera was palm-sized and disguised so as not to look like a camera at first glance.

In gaining access to the room, Suzuki is believed to have taken the key to the changing room from a key box.

Dozens of videos showing other high school girls changing were left on the camera, and police are continuing the investigation, believing that he may have committed similar crimes repeatedly.