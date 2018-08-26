Saitama: Swimming coach admits to molestation of school girl

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a male swimming coach over the alleged molestation of an elementary school girl in Iruma City last month, reports TBS News (Aug. 24).

On July 18, Hirotake Hoshi, 22, allegedly fondled the body of the girl during a lesson at the school.

Hoshi, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “My intention was to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by the Sayama Police Station.

According to police, the matter emerged after the victim told her mother who in turn consulted with police.

Hoshi has hinted at involvement in other crimes, police said.