 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Suspected shoe thief sought sneakers for sexual satisfaction

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 5, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – A 40-year-old man on trial for the theft of athletic shoes has been sent to prosecutors for pilfering dozens of otheer pairs. He told police he committed the crimes to satisfy sexual urges, Saitama Prefectural Police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 5).

On Tuesday, police sent Makoto Endo, of no known occupation, to prosecutors in Saitama Prefecture over the alleged theft of 64 pairs of sneakers — valued at around 300,000 yen — from an elementary school in Oyama City, Tochigi Prefecture and other locations between June, 2017 and August of last year.

“I like the smell of old shoes, regardless of the gender [of the owner], and wanted to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by the Hanyu Police Station.

in Tochigi City
Saitama police found 108 pairs of sneakers in the residence of a suspected the shoe thief in Tochigi City (Sankei Shimbun)

In September, police first arrested Endo on suspicion of theft of shoes. During a search of his residence in Tochigi City, Tochigi, officers found 108 pairs of sneakers and other footwear.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »