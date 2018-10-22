Saitama: Skeletal remains of 2 infants found in residence

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of the skeletal remains of two infants in a residence in the town of Namegawa, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Oct. 21).

At around 11:15 a.m. on October 19, a 76-year-old woman living in the residence, located in the Tsukinowa area, reported the discovery of one of the bodies in a room while she was tidying up in preparation to move.

Officers from the Higashi Matsuyama Police Station arriving at the residence the following day found the second body in the same room.

According to police, the first body was wrapped in a towel that had been placed in a closet. The second corpse was inside a plastic bag.

The woman shares the residence with her 75-year-old husband. Their daughter lived in the residence until 15 years ago. She died in a hospital in June at the age of 42.

Police are investigating whether the bodies are the children of the couple’s daughter.