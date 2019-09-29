Saitama: Shooting leaves man injured; gunman on run

SAITAMA (TR) – A man was injured after a shooting on a road in Hanno City early Sunday. The gunman remains at large, police said, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 29).

According to the Hanno Police Station, a female acquaintance of the man reported to police that he “suddenly collapsed.”

The man was transported to a hospital in a conscious state with an unspecified injury. His condition is not considered serious, the Hanno Police Station said.

Police suspect that a gunman shot the man and fled the scene. A gun was not found at the scene.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the gunman on suspicion of attempted murder.

The location of the shooting is about 1.2 kilometers from Hanno Station on the Seibu Ikebukuro Line.