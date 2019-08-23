Saitama police patrol sex businesses ahead of Rugby World Cup

SAITAMA (TR) – Authorities on Thursday patrolled sex businesses in a red-light district in Kumagaya City ahead of the Rugby World Cup, which is set to begin next month, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 23).

Officials with the Saitama Prefectural Police and the local fire department checked fuzoku businesses and other adult recreational establishments.

Officers arrested a female Chinese national, aged in her 40s, over an alleged immigration violation and also issued seven warnings regarding business improvements.

Three matches for the Rugby World Cup will be held at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium. The first match features Russia and Samoa on September 24.

“I hope everyone who visits Kumagaya will leave with a good impression,” said the chief of the Kumagaya Police Station.